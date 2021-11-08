ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -34.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021.

Conference call to be held at 5:00pm ET on the same day.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the NASDAQ market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 81.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.17 million with the latest information. TBLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.4951 to $0.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 3001792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for TBLT stock

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5265, while it was recorded at 0.5277 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7949 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBLT.

An analysis of insider ownership at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.30% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,470,422, which is approximately 11.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 988,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.34 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -20.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 972,132 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,215,208 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,296,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,483,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,552 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 371,358 shares during the same period.