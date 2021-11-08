The Chemours Company [CC] gain 31.34% so far this year. What now?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] closed the trading session at $32.56 on 11/5/2021. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.70, while the highest price level was $32.74. The company report on November 4, 2021 that The Chemours Company Reports Strong Third Quarter Results and Increases Full-Year 2021 Outlook.

Market strength and operational excellence drove strong quarterly performance, raising outlook as confidence builds.

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions announces its financial results for the third quarter 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.34 percent and weekly performance of 16.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CC reached to a volume of 3005794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CC stock trade performance evaluation

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 30.09 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.94 and a Gross Margin at +21.41. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.08. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 516.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of $33,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Chemours Company [CC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chemours Company posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 29.50%.

The Chemours Company [CC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,104 million, or 78.00% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,036,199, which is approximately 2.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,973,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.1 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $448.66 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -2.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 12,909,698 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 8,953,900 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 104,189,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,053,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,911 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,124,196 shares during the same period.