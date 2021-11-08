The Benchmark Company lifts Invitae Corporation [NVTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.32 at the close of the session, down -0.98%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Invitae to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:https://conferencingportals.com/event/DqFqYhVe.

Invitae Corporation stock is now -37.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVTA Stock saw the intraday high of $27.06 and lowest of $25.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.59, which means current price is +8.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 2050208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $40.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74.

How has NVTA stock performed recently?

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, NVTA shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.74, while it was recorded at 27.07 for the last single week of trading, and 33.49 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.17 and a Gross Margin at +27.41. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.37.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -40.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.78. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$286,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitae Corporation posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

There are presently around $5,076 million, or 85.50% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,400,230, which is approximately -10.75% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,852,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469.88 million in NVTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $455.25 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly 3.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitae Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 27,021,992 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 18,279,499 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 147,565,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,867,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,114,477 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,750,352 shares during the same period.