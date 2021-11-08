TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Revenue clocked in at $3.14 billion, up 52.90% YTD: What’s Next?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] gained 5.91% on the last trading session, reaching $21.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2021 that TEGNA Files Cross-Complaint Against DISH for Bad-Faith Conduct and Responds to Its False Claims.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced that it has filed a response to DISH’s baseless complaint to the FCC and, in addition, has filed its own cross-complaint against DISH for its failure to comply with the FCC’s good faith rules and its material misrepresentations about the negotiation to the FCC and the public. The company issued the following statement:.

“As we speak, millions of DISH customers are being deprived of valued local and national news, weather coverage, NFL and college football and top-rated entertainment shows. Instead of working to restore our programming, DISH is abusing the FCC’s processes and, more importantly, wasting their customers’ time with baseless complaints.

TEGNA Inc. represents 221.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.75 billion with the latest information. TGNA stock price has been found in the range of $20.15 to $21.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, TGNA reached a trading volume of 3366388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for TGNA stock

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.52, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading, and 18.88 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.54. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.40.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 14.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.79. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $74,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TEGNA Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

There are presently around $4,255 million, or 91.90% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,058,256, which is approximately -0.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,791,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.13 million in TGNA stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $252.38 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 1.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 13,603,958 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 20,275,201 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 165,585,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,464,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,696,096 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,535,589 shares during the same period.