SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] moved down -10.91: Why It’s Important

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ: SBET] slipped around -0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.92 at the close of the session, down -10.91%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that SharpLink Gaming to Host Corporate Update Webcast on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 beginning at 11:30 AM ET to provide a corporate update on the Company’s business, its key growth strategies and other important operational highlights.

SharpLink’s CEO Rob Phythian and key members of the Company’s leadership team will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to IR@sharplink.com no later than Friday, November 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stock is now 26.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBET Stock saw the intraday high of $4.22 and lowest of $3.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.88, which means current price is +29.72% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SBET reached a trading volume of 2841969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has SBET stock performed recently?

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, SBET shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [SBET]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of SBET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 165,012, which is approximately 3.001% of the company’s market cap and around 71.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 12,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in SBET stocks shares; and TRADITION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6000.0 in SBET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. [NASDAQ:SBET] by around 6,686 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 44,816 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 128,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.