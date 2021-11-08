Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Stock trading around $3.80 per share: What’s Next?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE: SB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.80%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Results.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021.

Financial highlights.

Over the last 12 months, SB stock rose by 300.84%. The one-year Safe Bulkers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for SB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $455.05 million, with 109.70 million shares outstanding and 69.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SB stock reached a trading volume of 4417322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SB shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Safe Bulkers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe Bulkers Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56.

SB Stock Performance Analysis:

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.80. With this latest performance, SB shares dropped by -24.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 300.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.61, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Safe Bulkers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for SB is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.29. Additionally, SB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Safe Bulkers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safe Bulkers Inc. go to 14.00%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120 million, or 28.40% of SB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,493,470, which is approximately 8.301% of the company’s market cap and around 67.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,859,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.87 million in SB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.02 million in SB stock with ownership of nearly 1368.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE:SB] by around 14,707,553 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,097,718 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 13,744,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,550,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,539,643 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 143,823 shares during the same period.