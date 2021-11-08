Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] closed the trading session at $19.77 on 11/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.29, while the highest price level was $20.30. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Rush Street Interactive Crowned Sportsbook of the Year at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), which operates the RushBet brand in Colombia and the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in the United States, has been named Sportsbook of the Year at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021. RSI was recognized for the successful performance of its online sportsbook in Colombia over the past year and for the strong user experience and originality of the RushBet platform.

The SBC Awards Latinoamérica reward and celebrate the very best operators, affiliates and service providers in betting and gaming. Winners were selected by a diverse panel of judges from all major disciplines in the Latin American gaming industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.68 percent and weekly performance of -1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, RSI reached to a volume of 2335080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

RSI stock trade performance evaluation

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, RSI shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.80, while it was recorded at 20.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.55 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $857 million, or 69.90% of RSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,779,210, which is approximately -24.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,803,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.2 million in RSI stocks shares; and TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.49 million in RSI stock with ownership of nearly 2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 14,477,826 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,091,333 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,791,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,360,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,877,047 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,513 shares during the same period.