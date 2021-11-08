ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] Stock trading around $1.62 per share: What’s Next?

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RWLK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.58%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that ReWalk Robotics to Hold its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 11, 2021.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) announced that management will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings call Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Over the last 12 months, RWLK stock rose by 47.27%. The one-year ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.71. The average equity rating for RWLK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.98 million, with 46.12 million shares outstanding and 42.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.68M shares, RWLK stock reached a trading volume of 125291903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWLK shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2016, representing the official price target for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWLK stock. On May 22, 2015, analysts increased their price target for RWLK shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

RWLK Stock Performance Analysis:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.58. With this latest performance, RWLK shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4308, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9440 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.25 and a Gross Margin at +49.83. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -295.38.

Return on Total Capital for RWLK is now -55.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.27. Additionally, RWLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] managed to generate an average of -$264,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

RWLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWLK.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.40% of RWLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWLK stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,368,658, which is approximately 5.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,031,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in RWLK stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.38 million in RWLK stock with ownership of nearly -20.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RWLK] by around 1,508,134 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,980 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 537,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,369,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWLK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,292 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,974 shares during the same period.