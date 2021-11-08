Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gain 55.69% so far this year. What now?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -12.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.60. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Redbox Signs Content Deal With Fremantle to Further Rapid Expansion of Free Streaming Service.

Deal with Fremantle adds Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels including The Price Is Right: The Barker Era, BUZZR and Baywatch.

Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, announced it has signed a content deal with Fremantle to further accelerate the company’s free streaming service. The deal adds Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels which will make their debut on December 1. They include BUZZR, The Price Is Right: The Barker Era and the Baywatch channel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4058973 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Redbox Entertainment Inc. stands at 23.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.81%.

The market cap for RDBX stock reached $886.08 million, with 17.97 million shares outstanding and 9.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.21K shares, RDBX reached a trading volume of 4058973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, RDBX shares gained by 54.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 14.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Positions in Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 3,845,616 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,100,932 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,547,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,493,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,448 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 202,675 shares during the same period.