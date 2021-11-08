Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently 0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] traded at a high on 11/05/21, posting a 0.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $94.30. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Philip Morris International Applauds U.K. Government’s Approach to Achieve its Smoke-Free Ambition.

Calls on regulators internationally to follow the example of the U.K. and lessen the impact of income inequality on access to better alternatives than continued smoking.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced its support of the U.K. government’s plan to simplify the pathway to license electronic cigarettes and other inhaled nicotine-containing products (NCPs) as medicines in England. The U.K. already has one of Europe’s lowest smoking rates, supported by a high rate of smokers who have switched to better alternatives. This proposal makes the U.K. the first country in the world to encourage the medical licensing of e-cigarettes via prescription as a route to further lower smoking rates, particularly among low-income smokers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2733304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Philip Morris International Inc. stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for PM stock reached $149.03 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 2733304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $110.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 49.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.93, while it was recorded at 94.04 for the last single week of trading, and 95.06 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 12.19%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $110,334 million, or 75.90% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,832,982, which is approximately 1.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,393,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.62 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.6 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 1.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 810 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 47,067,874 shares. Additionally, 781 investors decreased positions by around 40,017,687 shares, while 351 investors held positions by with 1,082,951,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,036,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,068,352 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,907 shares during the same period.