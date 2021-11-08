Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] Is Currently 21.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] gained 21.10% or 2.04 points to close at $11.71 with a heavy trading volume of 38490651 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Ontrak Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Q3 Revenue of $18.6 million.

Ontrak Raises Annual Guidance to $82-$86 million.

It opened the trading session at $11.02, the shares rose to $14.79 and dropped to $10.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTRK points out that the company has recorded -61.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 600.61K shares, OTRK reached to a volume of 38490651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

Trading performance analysis for OTRK stock

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.16. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 28.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 30.80 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.50 and a Gross Margin at +47.36. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.42.

Return on Total Capital for OTRK is now -27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.50. Additionally, OTRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] managed to generate an average of -$31,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

There are presently around $64 million, or 30.90% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 984,358, which is approximately -5.051% of the company’s market cap and around 53.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 573,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.72 million in OTRK stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.76 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 70.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 1,089,881 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,035,692 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,357,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,483,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,192 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 222,221 shares during the same period.