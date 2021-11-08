Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Is Currently -0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] loss -0.28% or -0.19 points to close at $66.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2348542 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson as a Speaker at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will be speaking at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 10 at 11:45 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat and question & answer session will be video cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

It opened the trading session at $67.25, the shares rose to $67.35 and dropped to $66.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTR points out that the company has recorded 8.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 2348542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $58.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $80 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on NTR stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTR shares from 72 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.37, while it was recorded at 68.32 for the last single week of trading, and 60.18 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.06 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for NTR is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, NTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] managed to generate an average of $26,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $23,800 million, or 69.24% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 29,748,623, which is approximately -3.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,045,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.18 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 29,554,614 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 39,395,521 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 286,487,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,438,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,940 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 11,316,841 shares during the same period.