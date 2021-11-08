NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] Stock trading around $15.90 per share: What’s Next?

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] price plunged by -0.56 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 5, 2021 that NOTICE – IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Level One Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq – LEVL), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE – NPTN), Dawson Geophysical Company (Nasdaq – DWSN).

A sum of 3419158 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 709.01K shares. NeoPhotonics Corporation shares reached a high of $15.90 and dropped to a low of $15.42 until finishing in the latest session at $15.90.

The one-year NPTN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.77. The average equity rating for NPTN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $14.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

NPTN Stock Performance Analysis:

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.11. With this latest performance, NPTN shares gained by 80.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.98 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.58, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeoPhotonics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for NPTN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.83. Additionally, NPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] managed to generate an average of -$3,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NPTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $686 million, or 85.60% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,738,517, which is approximately -1.566% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,651,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.06 million in NPTN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $46.1 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly 12.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 5,506,106 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,672,496 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,951,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,130,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,255 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,489,069 shares during the same period.