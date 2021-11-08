Nautilus Inc. [NLS] Revenue clocked in at $735.30 million, down -42.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.70 during the day while it closed the day at $10.35. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Nautilus, Inc. Announces New Bowflex® SelectTech® Workouts on JRNY® Platform; Offers One-Year Free Trial JRNY Membership to New and Existing SelectTech Customers Worldwide.

Unlocks hundreds of strength workouts for SelectTech® 552 and 1090 dumbbells.

The JRNY® digital fitness platform is now offering strength video workouts for Bowflex® SelectTech® 552 and 1090 dumbbells.

Nautilus Inc. stock has also gained 1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLS stock has declined by -27.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.82% and lost -42.94% year-on date.

The market cap for NLS stock reached $317.54 million, with 30.70 million shares outstanding and 29.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 901.79K shares, NLS reached a trading volume of 2285971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $26 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NLS stock trade performance evaluation

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, NLS shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nautilus Inc. [NLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Nautilus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.96.

Return on Total Capital for NLS is now 62.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.22. Additionally, NLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] managed to generate an average of $146,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 171.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $217 million, or 76.00% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 3,257,005, which is approximately -9.466% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,144,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.19 million in NLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.44 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly 1.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nautilus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 3,528,794 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,645,463 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 12,803,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,977,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,259,217 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,080 shares during the same period.