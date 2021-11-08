My Size Inc. [MYSZ] Revenue clocked in at $0.15 million, down -18.44% YTD: What’s Next?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -3.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.15. The company report on November 4, 2021 that My Size Enters Cooperation Agreement and Resolves Litigation with Custodian Ventures.

– My Size to Evaluate Acquisition Opportunities to Enhance Shareholder Value and Refocus on Commercialization of MySizeID.

– Custodian Ventures to Withdraw Its Nomination at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2903523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of My Size Inc. stands at 7.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.82%.

The market cap for MYSZ stock reached $17.29 million, with 15.04 million shares outstanding and 10.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, MYSZ reached a trading volume of 2903523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about My Size Inc. [MYSZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYSZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYSZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 116.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29.

How has MYSZ stock performed recently?

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2805, while it was recorded at 1.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2925 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -4328.17 and a Gross Margin at +40.85. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4335.92.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -278.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -411.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -195.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.10. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$784,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, My Size Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYSZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for My Size Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.44% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 546,414, which is approximately 187.586% of the company’s market cap and around 27.38% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 105,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MYSZ stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $72000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 581,569 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 60,153 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 158,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 800,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,748 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,195 shares during the same period.