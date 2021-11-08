Mizuho lifts Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Terreno Realty Corporation [NYSE: TRNO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.01% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.91%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Terreno Realty Corporation Prices Equity Offering.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) (the “Company”), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $74.50 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital, repayment of indebtedness, future acquisitions and redevelopments.

Over the last 12 months, TRNO stock rose by 23.82%. The one-year Terreno Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.91. The average equity rating for TRNO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.30 billion, with 69.58 million shares outstanding and 68.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.57K shares, TRNO stock reached a trading volume of 2885888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRNO shares is $72.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Terreno Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TRNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terreno Realty Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRNO in the course of the last twelve months was 180.93.

TRNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, TRNO shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.95 for Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.02, while it was recorded at 75.59 for the last single week of trading, and 64.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terreno Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +47.66. Terreno Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.77.

Return on Total Capital for TRNO is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.48. Additionally, TRNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO] managed to generate an average of $2,845,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

TRNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terreno Realty Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terreno Realty Corporation go to 10.00%.

Terreno Realty Corporation [TRNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,104 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,996,484, which is approximately 1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,762,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.04 million in TRNO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $425.82 million in TRNO stock with ownership of nearly -3.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terreno Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Terreno Realty Corporation [NYSE:TRNO] by around 3,579,505 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 3,554,192 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 61,350,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,484,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRNO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,101 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 134,079 shares during the same period.