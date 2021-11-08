Market cap of US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] reaches 8.81B – now what?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] surged by $1.57 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.71 during the day while it closed the day at $38.56. The company report on October 28, 2021 that US Foods Recognized by Diversity Lab for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts.

Legal department honored as a “Mansfield Community Builder” for going above and beyond as a community leader in pushing for greater diversity both internally and externally.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced that it has been honored by Diversity Lab as a “Mansfield Community Builder.” The honor recognizes legal departments that go above and beyond as community leaders in pushing for greater diversity both internally and externally through participation in the Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition (MRLD) certification program by Diversity Lab. US Foods is one of six “Mansfield Community Builder” legal departments honored. This program is modeled after the Mansfield Rule for law firms, launched in 2017, which has resulted in tremendous positive outcomes in the hiring and advancement of diverse leaders within law firms.

US Foods Holding Corp. stock has also gained 11.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USFD stock has inclined by 13.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.33% and gained 15.76% year-on date.

The market cap for USFD stock reached $8.81 billion, with 222.00 million shares outstanding and 214.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 2656153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $43.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 22 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

USFD stock trade performance evaluation

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.38, while it was recorded at 36.80 for the last single week of trading, and 36.55 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,350 million, or 96.70% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,494,891, which is approximately 1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,658,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $642.37 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $615.94 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -1.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 23,293,322 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 18,024,799 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 175,236,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,554,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,563,896 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,439,734 shares during the same period.