Market cap of Puxin Limited [NEW] reaches 59.74M – now what?

Puxin Limited [NYSE: NEW] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.66 at the close of the session, up 6.45%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Puxin Limited Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Price.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, announced that, it has received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated August 18, 2021, notifying Puxin that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Puxin’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of its security is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 within six months following receipt of the notification. The Company can regain compliance with Section 802.01C at any time during the cure period if the share price is at least US$1.00 on both the last trading day of any calendar month within the six-month cure period and the average share price over the 30 trading days preceding the end of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

Puxin Limited stock is now -88.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEW Stock saw the intraday high of $0.735 and lowest of $0.6043 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.17, which means current price is +49.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, NEW reached a trading volume of 21442967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Puxin Limited [NEW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puxin Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has NEW stock performed recently?

Puxin Limited [NEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.86. With this latest performance, NEW shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Puxin Limited [NEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5622, while it was recorded at 0.5806 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7134 for the last 200 days.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puxin Limited [NEW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.94 and a Gross Margin at +46.33. Puxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for NEW is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puxin Limited [NEW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.34. Additionally, NEW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puxin Limited [NEW] managed to generate an average of -$484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Puxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Puxin Limited [NEW]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.10% of NEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEW stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,246,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,176,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in NEW stocks shares; and FRANCHISE CAPITAL LTD, currently with $0.77 million in NEW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Puxin Limited [NYSE:NEW] by around 943,126 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,130,890 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,725,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,799,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,923 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 720,899 shares during the same period.