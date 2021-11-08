Market cap of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] reaches 13.39B – now what?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] jumped around 1.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $73.05 at the close of the session, up 2.37%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Lost Money in Lightspeed Commerce Inc.?.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. dropped 12% on September 29, 2021, after a Spruce Point Capital Management report claimed Lightspeed "massively" overstated its customer count and aggressively promoted other misleading metrics to hide poor revenue growth. Lightspeed then plummeted as much as 30% in intraday trading on November 4, 2021 after its quarterly report offered weak guidance, including an implied forecast of zero sequential growth for its fourth quarter for the year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock is now 3.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LSPD Stock saw the intraday high of $73.90 and lowest of $67.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.02, which means current price is +38.25% above from all time high which was touched on 09/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, LSPD reached a trading volume of 4289190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]?

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LSPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 7.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

How has LSPD stock performed recently?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.22. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -21.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.71 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.56, while it was recorded at 88.41 for the last single week of trading, and 81.97 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.05.

Return on Total Capital for LSPD is now -10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, LSPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] managed to generate an average of -$91,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]

There are presently around $5,234 million, or 56.37% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,220, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,861,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.22 million in LSPD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.63 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly 22.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 10,051,675 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,543,810 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 53,057,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,653,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,264,854 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,760 shares during the same period.