Market cap of Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] reaches 24.31B – now what?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $57.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate at Baird Global Industrial Conference 2021.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer, and Vikram Kini, chief financial officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Global Industrial Conference 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. represents 419.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.31 billion with the latest information. IR stock price has been found in the range of $56.68 to $58.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 2926160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $59.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 56 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.27 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.15, while it was recorded at 56.24 for the last single week of trading, and 49.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 19.82%.

There are presently around $23,328 million, or 99.30% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 60,579,618, which is approximately -4.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,707,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in IR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $1.71 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -33.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 40,098,081 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 28,617,352 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 338,762,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,478,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,509,932 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,940 shares during the same period.