Market cap of Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] reaches 3.49B – now what?

Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ: FTDR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.74%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Frontdoor Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Revenue Increase of 7 Percent to $471 Million.

Gross Margin of 54 Percent Highest in Over 15 years; Net Income of $76 Million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $122 Million.

Over the last 12 months, FTDR stock dropped by -20.76%. The one-year Frontdoor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.5. The average equity rating for FTDR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.49 billion, with 85.50 million shares outstanding and 85.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.26K shares, FTDR stock reached a trading volume of 2257246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTDR shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frontdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Frontdoor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on FTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontdoor Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 906.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, FTDR shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.23 for Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.76, while it was recorded at 38.25 for the last single week of trading, and 49.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontdoor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.27. Frontdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.60.

Return on Total Capital for FTDR is now 24.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.88. Additionally, FTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] managed to generate an average of $51,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 184.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Frontdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

FTDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontdoor Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontdoor Inc. go to 17.11%.

Frontdoor Inc. [FTDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,119 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,296,414, which is approximately 0.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,311,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.12 million in FTDR stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $149.5 million in FTDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontdoor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Frontdoor Inc. [NASDAQ:FTDR] by around 5,355,232 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 5,711,328 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 74,962,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,029,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTDR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 488,028 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 657,590 shares during the same period.