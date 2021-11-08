Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 199.09M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.87 at the close of the session, down -4.65%. The company report on November 2, 2021 that AgEagle to Host Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drones, sensors and software, will host a webcast on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

AgEagle CEO Brandon Torres Declet and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Friday, November 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now -52.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.05 and lowest of $2.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.68, which means current price is +13.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 2391632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.64 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.73.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$493,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $45 million, or 21.60% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,487,103, which is approximately 329.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,808,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.06 million in UAVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.02 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -13.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 6,851,134 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,470,838 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 7,362,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,684,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,210 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 508,812 shares during the same period.