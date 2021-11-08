Market Analysts see Proterra Inc. [PTRA] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -8.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.68. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Los Angeles Department of Transportation to Install Solar and Storage Microgrid and EV Charging To Power 100+ Electric Buses with Proterra and Apparent.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) announced that the agency has been awarded a $6 million grant by the California Energy Commission to install one of the largest EV fleet charging systems in the United States that will be powered by a solar and storage microgrid.

“Los Angeles is on track to achieve a zero-emission future and our investments in clean transportation systems are driving that progress,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “The more electric vehicles we put on our streets, the more we can lower emissions to ensure a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2848157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Proterra Inc. stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.40%.

The market cap for PTRA stock reached $2.28 billion, with 44.57 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, PTRA reached a trading volume of 2848157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Proterra Inc. [PTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Proterra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

How has PTRA stock performed recently?

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, PTRA shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Insider trade positions for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]

There are presently around $525 million, or 33.50% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: KPCB GGF ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 15,563,577, which is approximately 2.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,754,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.82 million in PTRA stocks shares; and WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $45.29 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 29,684,356 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,312,509 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,174,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,170,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,320,754 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 364,936 shares during the same period.