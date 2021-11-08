Market Analysts see Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gaining to $81. Time to buy?

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] jumped around 2.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $62.87 at the close of the session, up 4.30%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Progyny, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Record Number of New Clients and New Covered Lives Added for 2022Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $122.3 Million; Expects Full Year 2021 Revenue Growth Between 47% and 49%Expects Full Year 2022 Revenue Growth of Approximately 50%David Schlanger to Become Executive Chairman and Pete Anevski Named CEO Effective in 2022.

Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 (“the third quarter of 2021”) as compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 (“the third quarter of 2020” or “the prior year period”).

Progyny Inc. stock is now 48.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGNY Stock saw the intraday high of $68.32 and lowest of $59.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.61, which means current price is +62.83% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 899.30K shares, PGNY reached a trading volume of 2961179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $71.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 394.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, PGNY shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.10, while it was recorded at 61.64 for the last single week of trading, and 54.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc. [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Progyny Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for PGNY is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.98. Additionally, PGNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progyny Inc. [PGNY] managed to generate an average of $221,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progyny Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc. go to 71.95%.

There are presently around $4,895 million, or 87.60% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately -32.089% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XIII ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 7,406,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.62 million in PGNY stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $378.47 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 6.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progyny Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 17,208,218 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,653,277 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 50,997,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,858,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,115,897 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 948,547 shares during the same period.