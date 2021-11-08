Market Analysts see Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KDNY] gained 30.39% on the last trading session, reaching $15.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data from BION-1301 Phase 1/2 Trial in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and Atrasentan Program at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021.

BION-1301 was well-tolerated and demonstrated rapid and sustained reductions in mechanistic biomarkers in patients with IgAN, including free APRIL, IgA and Gd-IgA1 levels.

BION-1301 demonstrated >50% proteinuria reduction in patients with IgAN after three to six months of treatment, with further reductions in two patients through one year of treatment.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. represents 43.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $715.65 million with the latest information. KDNY stock price has been found in the range of $12.93 to $16.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 259.59K shares, KDNY reached a trading volume of 3605293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDNY shares is $32.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on KDNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 590.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for KDNY stock

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.60. With this latest performance, KDNY shares gained by 29.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 14.67 for the last 200 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [KDNY]

There are presently around $483 million, or 74.60% of KDNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDNY stocks are: ATP LIFE SCIENCE VENTURES, L.P. with ownership of 4,028,937, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,168,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.57 million in KDNY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.43 million in KDNY stock with ownership of nearly 75.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KDNY] by around 8,584,065 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,721,523 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,936,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,241,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDNY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,158,742 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 419,079 shares during the same period.