Market Analysts see Aramark [ARMK] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] traded at a high on 11/05/21, posting a 3.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.26. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Aramark Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride by Naming Mark Wallace the 2021 Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark Award Recipient.

The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center Named 2021 OUTstanding Community Partner Award During the Pride Of Aramark 2021 Virtual Celebration.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) a global hospitality, facilities, and uniform services provider, named Mark Wallace (he/him), General Manager at the Oakland Coliseum (Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment business), the fifth Ian Bailey Pride of Aramark Award recipient, for his extraordinary support of diversity and inclusion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2488029 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aramark stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for ARMK stock reached $9.96 billion, with 255.21 million shares outstanding and 254.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 2488029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aramark [ARMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ARMK stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARMK shares from 28 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has ARMK stock performed recently?

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.93 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 37.95 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.92. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.60.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 354.24. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of -$1,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Aramark [ARMK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aramark posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to -7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Aramark [ARMK]

There are presently around $10,231 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,624,019, which is approximately 1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,763,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $854.42 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $782.44 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 22,807,753 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 20,827,043 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 216,970,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,604,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,055,494 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,209,608 shares during the same period.