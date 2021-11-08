JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Revenue clocked in at $175.30 million, down -37.90% YTD: What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ: FROG] price surged by 10.07 percent to reach at $3.57. The company report on November 5, 2021 that JFrog to Present at the Berenberg US CEO Conference.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the DevOps Platform, announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at the Berenberg US CEO Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET.

A live webcast, and replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

A sum of 4735902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 829.57K shares. JFrog Ltd. shares reached a high of $42.33 and dropped to a low of $38.66 until finishing in the latest session at $39.02.

The one-year FROG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.4. The average equity rating for FROG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JFrog Ltd. [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for JFrog Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Summit Insights analysts kept a Hold rating on FROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FROG in the course of the last twelve months was 78.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

FROG Stock Performance Analysis:

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.36. With this latest performance, FROG shares gained by 17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for JFrog Ltd. [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.16, while it was recorded at 35.15 for the last single week of trading, and 44.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JFrog Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JFrog Ltd. [FROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.71 and a Gross Margin at +80.70. JFrog Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for FROG is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JFrog Ltd. [FROG] managed to generate an average of -$13,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.JFrog Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

FROG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JFrog Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FROG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFrog Ltd. go to -14.80%.

JFrog Ltd. [FROG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,118 million, or 63.90% of FROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FROG stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,102,173, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; SCALE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,697,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.3 million in FROG stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $186.69 million in FROG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JFrog Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in JFrog Ltd. [NASDAQ:FROG] by around 14,703,413 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,714,629 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 34,864,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,282,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FROG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,556,080 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,311,847 shares during the same period.