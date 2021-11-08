Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock Resumed by Cowen analyst, price target now $83

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.97. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Hologic Announces European Launch of Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System for Cervical Cancer Screening.

–Powerful artificial intelligence combined with digital imaging designed to transform the screening process–.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced that its new Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System is now commercially available in Europe. The Genius Digital Diagnostics System is the next generation of cervical cancer screening that combines deep learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced volumetric imaging technology to help identify pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in women. It was developed to provide actionable insights, and improve workflow and lab efficiency, all with one goal in mind – to eradicate cervical cancer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2323596 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hologic Inc. stands at 3.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for HOLX stock reached $17.33 billion, with 256.23 million shares outstanding and 249.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 2323596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $85.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, HOLX shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.49, while it was recorded at 71.34 for the last single week of trading, and 72.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.47 and a Gross Margin at +58.62. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.34. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $191,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hologic Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 4.10%.

There are presently around $16,239 million, or 96.80% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 37,516,760, which is approximately -2.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,947,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 24,056,363 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 29,934,113 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 181,457,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,448,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,573,851 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,248 shares during the same period.