Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] moved down -4.07: Why It’s Important

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] price plunged by -4.07 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program.

The Board of Directors of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW, HCDIZ) on November 3, 2021, approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $5 million worth of shares of common stock beginning November 22, 2021, and continuing through May 22, 2022. The amount of the repurchase program represents approximately 17% of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock valued at the closing price on November 3, 2021.

“The Board’s decision to authorize a stock repurchase plan demonstrates their confidence in Harbor’s business and growth opportunities we see over the long term,” said Harbor President and CEO, Sterling Griffin.

A sum of 4143710 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares reached a high of $2.14 and dropped to a low of $1.97 until finishing in the latest session at $2.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

HCDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.45. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harbor Custom Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.93 and a Gross Margin at +2.75. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.01.

Return on Total Capital for HCDI is now -11.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.40. Additionally, HCDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] managed to generate an average of -$88,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,119.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 16.70% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 453,735, which is approximately 38.528% of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, holding 391,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in HCDI stocks shares; and HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.7 million in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly 0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 707,987 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 121,286 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,518,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,347,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 437,295 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 121,273 shares during the same period.