Goldman slashes price target on Dynatrace Inc. [DT] – find out why.

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] traded at a low on 11/05/21, posting a -1.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.30. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences, as follows:.

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 16 at 9:20 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2445063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatrace Inc. stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for DT stock reached $21.50 billion, with 283.92 million shares outstanding and 191.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2445063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $83.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 87.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.62, while it was recorded at 75.39 for the last single week of trading, and 58.90 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $20,448 million, or 95.60% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,156,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $997.29 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly -0.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 13,971,577 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 12,048,331 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 241,980,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,000,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,365,773 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,311,183 shares during the same period.