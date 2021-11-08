Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] is 0.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [AMEX: GSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.78%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Golden Star Resources Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS) (TSX: GSC) (GSE: GSR) (“Golden Star” or the “Company”) reports its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All references herein to “$” are to United States dollars.

Q3 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:.

Over the last 12 months, GSS stock dropped by -12.09%. The one-year Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.32. The average equity rating for GSS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $512.91 million, with 115.10 million shares outstanding and 66.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 698.18K shares, GSS stock reached a trading volume of 2989563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSS shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Star Resources Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.78. With this latest performance, GSS shares gained by 48.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.62 for Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Star Resources Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +44.60. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for GSS is now 96.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 136.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,803.91. Additionally, GSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 950.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golden Star Resources Ltd. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Star Resources Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. [GSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 61.40% of GSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSS stocks are: CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 10,412,942, which is approximately 4.2% of the company’s market cap and around 33.06% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 4,753,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.64 million in GSS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13.52 million in GSS stock with ownership of nearly 3.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Star Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. [AMEX:GSS] by around 1,744,915 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,427,027 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 27,120,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,292,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,018 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 791,131 shares during the same period.