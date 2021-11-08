Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell -32.28% so far this year. What now?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] gained 10.10% or 0.61 points to close at $6.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2984950 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2021.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $6.35, the shares rose to $6.705 and dropped to $6.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOL points out that the company has recorded -31.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 2984950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.10 to $8.10, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on GOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for GOL stock

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.57. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted -1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $119 million, or 13.70% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 1,974,248, which is approximately -65.576% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,384,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.57 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,387,303 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,505,565 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,049,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,942,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,843 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 919,460 shares during the same period.