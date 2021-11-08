Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Stock trading around $13.96 per share: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.99 during the day while it closed the day at $13.96. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Gross Transaction Value for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced that the Company facilitated 35.3 million fulfilled orders(1) with Gross Transaction Value (“GTV”)(2) of RMB67.3 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing 78.4% and 48.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, stated, “Despite multiple headwinds, we maintained steady broad-based development across our businesses in the third quarter, a testament to the synergies of our platform’s efficiency and the strength of our nationwide road logistics network. We are committed to delivering products and services with superior value and are confident our user growth will gradually resume if the pending cybersecurity review of our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps is completed favorably to us.”.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $15.68 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 176.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 2764274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $22.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.79, while it was recorded at 15.11 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

65 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 66,350,932 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 44,905 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 141,246,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,642,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,350,932 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.