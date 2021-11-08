For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], Analyst sees a rise to $700. What next?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.57%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

About Thermo Fisher ScientificThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Over the last 12 months, TMO stock rose by 19.82%. The one-year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.49. The average equity rating for TMO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $237.68 billion, with 393.00 million shares outstanding and 392.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, TMO stock reached a trading volume of 2679545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $666.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $655 to $696. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $580, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 14.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 588.36, while it was recorded at 634.05 for the last single week of trading, and 512.79 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 5.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 11.80%.

There are presently around $213,250 million, or 89.80% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,713,445, which is approximately -0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,754,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.74 billion in TMO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.59 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly 2.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 986 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 17,746,921 shares. Additionally, 842 investors decreased positions by around 17,297,524 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 310,691,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,736,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,092,265 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 642,657 shares during the same period.