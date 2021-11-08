For PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] plunged by -$0.84 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.65 during the day while it closed the day at $19.26. The company report on November 4, 2021 that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $43.9 million, or $(0.45) per common share on a diluted basis for the third quarter of 2021, on net investment income of $47.9 million. PMT previously announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.47 per common share of beneficial interest, which was declared on September 21, 2021 and paid on October 28, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock has also loss -4.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PMT stock has inclined by 1.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.52% and gained 9.49% year-on date.

The market cap for PMT stock reached $1.89 billion, with 97.93 million shares outstanding and 96.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 733.91K shares, PMT reached a trading volume of 2342612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMT shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

PMT stock trade performance evaluation

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, PMT shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 19.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.86 and a Gross Margin at +75.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.55.

Return on Total Capital for PMT is now 11.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 377.20. Additionally, PMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] managed to generate an average of $52,086,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 269.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust go to 4.15%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,352 million, or 71.90% of PMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,983,937, which is approximately -2.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,788,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.79 million in PMT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $88.55 million in PMT stock with ownership of nearly 26.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT] by around 5,343,686 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,195,000 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 60,649,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,188,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,364,391 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,844,716 shares during the same period.