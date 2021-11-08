For Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DCPH] plunged by -$27.18 during the normal trading session on 11/5/2021 and reaching a high of $9.79 during the day while it closed the day at $8.82. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study.

– Study Did Not Achieve Primary Efficacy Endpoint of Improved Progression-Free Survival Versus Standard of Care Sunitinib in Patients with Second-line GIST –.

– Conference Call to be Held at 8:00 AM ET –.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -73.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DCPH stock has declined by -71.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.20% and lost -84.55% year-on date.

The market cap for DCPH stock reached $528.32 million, with 57.99 million shares outstanding and 40.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 389.10K shares, DCPH reached a trading volume of 33169958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCPH shares is $64.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DCPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.58. With this latest performance, DCPH shares dropped by -72.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.41 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.71, while it was recorded at 30.27 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -644.36 and a Gross Margin at +87.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -633.19.

Return on Total Capital for DCPH is now -47.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, DCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] managed to generate an average of -$761,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 21.00%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $381 million, or 77.00% of DCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCPH stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,244,721, which is approximately -2.457% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,927,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.64 million in DCPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.47 million in DCPH stock with ownership of nearly 5.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DCPH] by around 7,802,159 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,936,313 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,429,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,168,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCPH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,657,453 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,182 shares during the same period.