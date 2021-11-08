FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FMAC] traded at a high on 11/05/21, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.90. The company report on October 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. with Starry, Inc.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) (“FirstMark” or the “Company”) stock prior to October 7, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2591931 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. stands at 0.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.33%.

The market cap for FMAC stock reached $940.68 million, with 51.72 million shares outstanding and 40.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.47K shares, FMAC reached a trading volume of 2591931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has FMAC stock performed recently?

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.00. With this latest performance, FMAC shares dropped by -0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [FMAC]

33 institutional holders increased their position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FMAC] by around 7,242,844 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 5,417,096 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,579,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,239,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,145,680 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,530 shares during the same period.