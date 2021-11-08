First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Revenue clocked in at $2.97 billion, up 17.58% YTD: What’s Next?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on November 4, 2021 that First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Net sales of $584 million.

Net income per diluted share of $0.42.

A sum of 2645205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. First Solar Inc. shares reached a high of $116.50 and dropped to a low of $111.501 until finishing in the latest session at $116.31.

The one-year FSLR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.75. The average equity rating for FSLR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $101.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.85.

FSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.35, while it was recorded at 117.92 for the last single week of trading, and 89.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.12. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.74. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of $78,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

FSLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 137.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to -9.90%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,616 million, or 82.30% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,337,811, which is approximately -17.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,169,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.04 billion in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,407,591 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 12,087,506 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 58,181,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,676,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,965,903 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,405,078 shares during the same period.