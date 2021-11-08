Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Stock trading around $10.20 per share: What’s Next?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] closed the trading session at $10.20 on 11/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.19, while the highest price level was $10.23. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Enerplus Announces an 8% Increase to its Quarterly Cash Dividend for December 2021.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus”) (TSX:ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced a quarterly cash dividend of CDN$0.041 per share, an 8% increase from the previous CDN$0.038 per share. The increase is effective with the December 15, 2021 dividend payment to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date for this payment is November 29, 2021.

The CDN$0.041 per share dividend is equivalent to approximately US$0.033 per share if converted using the current Canadian/US dollar exchange rate of 0.8053. The U.S. dollar equivalent dividend will be based upon the actual Canadian/US exchange rate applied on the payment date and will be net of any Canadian withholding taxes that may be applicable. Dividends paid by Enerplus are considered an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Enerplus’ dividends are considered “qualified dividends”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 225.88 percent and weekly performance of 7.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 79.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ERF reached to a volume of 2707942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $13.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 466.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.57 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.22 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at -0.25. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.25.

Return on Total Capital for ERF is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.43. Additionally, ERF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerplus Corporation [ERF] managed to generate an average of -$2,564,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,368 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. with ownership of 17,086,058, which is approximately -19.061% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 9,320,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.06 million in ERF stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $92.92 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -40.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 19,476,481 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 24,938,321 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 89,658,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,072,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,778,022 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,840,971 shares during the same period.