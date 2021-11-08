Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is 141.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] gained 1.18% or 0.12 points to close at $10.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3689794 shares. The company report on November 1, 2021 that International Consolidated Uranium Announces Upsizing of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$18.0 Million.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that due to significant demand, the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), have agreed to increase the size of the private placement previously announced on October 29, 2021 from C$15,000,325 to C$18,000,000. Under the revised private placement, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 6,792,453 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$2.65 per Unit (the “Unit Price”) on a “bought deal” private placement basis for gross proceeds of C$18,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price per Warrant Share of C$4.00 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

It opened the trading session at $10.20, the shares rose to $10.34 and dropped to $9.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UUUU points out that the company has recorded 75.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -576.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 3689794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 932.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.12. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 57.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 534.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $402 million, or 25.73% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,942,127, which is approximately -6.21% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,005,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.46 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $39.85 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,405,833 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,102,478 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 27,620,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,128,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,302 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,361 shares during the same period.