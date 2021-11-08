DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $350

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.85% on 11/5/2021, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.88%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Salesforce and DocuSign Team Up to Enable Contract Collaboration Through Slack, Help Drive Customer Revenue, and Create Digital-First Customer Experiences.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to build new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world. New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality.

New innovations.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock rose by 12.97%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.45. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.17 billion, with 196.00 million shares outstanding and 192.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 2749285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $324.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $280 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $310, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on DOCU stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 275 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 8.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 247.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 142.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.18, while it was recorded at 278.93 for the last single week of trading, and 251.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 46.80%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,740 million, or 77.30% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,951,794, which is approximately 3.852% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,240,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.94 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 24.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 524 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 23,010,520 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 12,416,849 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 116,876,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,304,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,343 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,547 shares during the same period.