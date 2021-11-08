Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is 19.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.61 during the day while it closed the day at $1.60. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Daré Bioscience to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Company Update Conference Call and Webcast on November 10, 2021.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, to review its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and to provide a Company update.

To access the conference call via phone, dial (844) 831-3031 (U.S.) or (443) 637-1284 (international). The conference ID number for the call is 8459303. The live webcast can be accessed under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. To access the replay, please call (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID number for the replay is 8459303. The call and webcast replay will be available until November 24, 2021.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock has also gained 9.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DARE stock has declined by -5.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.03% and gained 19.40% year-on date.

The market cap for DARE stock reached $113.65 million, with 50.44 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 2397093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

DARE stock trade performance evaluation

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6272, while it was recorded at 1.5440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6703 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.90% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,027,512 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,233,156 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,161,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,422,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,615 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 333,449 shares during the same period.