Cybin Inc. [CYBN] Stock trading around $2.31 per share: What’s Next?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.31 at the close of the session, up 9.48%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – CYBN.

Trading resumes in:.

Company: CYBIN Inc.

Cybin Inc. stock is now 55.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYBN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.355 and lowest of $2.0099 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.38, which means current price is +143.16% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 5912840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.87 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cybin Inc. [CYBN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3592.01 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. Cybin Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3729.17.

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -71.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.60% of CYBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 92,147, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.03% of the total institutional ownership; EMFO, LLC, holding 89,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CYBN stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.11 million in CYBN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cybin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cybin Inc. [AMEX:CYBN] by around 369,082 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 22,800 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,082 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.