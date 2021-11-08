Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $27

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.215 during the day while it closed the day at $19.98. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021:.

Strategic Announcements:.

Cushman & Wakefield plc stock has also gained 8.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CWK stock has inclined by 9.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.88% and gained 34.73% year-on date.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $4.49 billion, with 223.00 million shares outstanding and 134.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 3437259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $24.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CWK stock trade performance evaluation

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.65. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.39, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.81.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 346.72. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of -$4,410 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,512 million, or 77.50% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 44,268,542, which is approximately -7.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,436,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $668.06 million in CWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $362.42 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 15.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 20,976,515 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 13,600,090 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 141,222,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,799,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,510,660 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,654,248 shares during the same period.