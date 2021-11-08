Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain 8.22% so far this year. What now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] jumped around 1.93 points on Friday, while shares priced at $78.21 at the close of the session, up 2.53%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Con Edison Reports 2021 Third Quarter Earnings.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) reported 2021 third quarter net income for common stock of $538 million or $1.52 a share compared with $493 million or $1.47 a share in the 2020 third quarter. Adjusted earnings were $499 million or $1.41 a share in the 2021 period compared with $495 million or $1.48 a share in the 2020 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 and 2020 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments in certain renewable and sustainable electric production projects of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) and the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for the 2021 period exclude the tax impact on the parent company of HLBV accounting and mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses.

For the first nine months of 2021, net income for common stock was $1,122 million or $3.23 a share compared with $1,058 million or $3.17 a share in the first nine months of 2020. Adjusted earnings were $1,174 million or $3.39 a share in the 2021 period compared with $1,147 million or $3.43 a share in the 2020 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 period exclude the impact of the impairment losses related to Con Edison’s investment in Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (Stagecoach) and the loss from the sale of a renewable electric production project. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 and 2020 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments in certain renewable and sustainable electric production projects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for the 2021 period exclude the tax impact on the parent company of HLBV accounting and mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses.

Consolidated Edison Inc. stock is now 8.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ED Stock saw the intraday high of $78.79 and lowest of $77.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 82.75, which means current price is +19.30% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 3639825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $73.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $65, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on ED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ED stock performed recently?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.78, while it was recorded at 76.80 for the last single week of trading, and 74.43 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.90. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.08. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $78,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

There are presently around $17,188 million, or 64.40% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,203,813, which is approximately -3.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,080,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 18,230,476 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 10,288,690 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 191,243,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,762,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,821,323 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,852,901 shares during the same period.