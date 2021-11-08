Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNCE] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2419641 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces $65 Million Financing.

Financing Provided by Leading Healthcare Funds BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) announced that it has entered into an agreement with BVF Partners L.P. (BVF) and RA Capital Management (RA) to raise gross proceeds of $65 million. In addition, Concert will have the potential to receive an additional $103 million upon the full exercise of warrants being issued in connection with the agreement. Closing of the financing is expected on or about November 5, 2021. With the $65 million raised in this financing, Concert now expects to be able to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2022. If the warrants being issued in connection with this financing are fully exercised, Concert expects to be funded beyond the anticipated submission of its New Drug Application for CTP-543, which is expected in early 2023.

It opened the trading session at $3.48, the shares rose to $3.73 and dropped to $3.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNCE points out that the company has recorded -2.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 677.96K shares, CNCE reached to a volume of 2419641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNCE shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.94. With this latest performance, CNCE shares gained by 23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.46 for the last 200 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -919.35. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -946.17.

Return on Total Capital for CNCE is now -54.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.20. Additionally, CNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE] managed to generate an average of -$1,053,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNCE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNCE]

There are presently around $67 million, or 59.10% of CNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNCE stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,033,603, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,150,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 million in CNCE stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $6.43 million in CNCE stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNCE] by around 2,185,844 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,850,324 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,346,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,383,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNCE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,197 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 925,283 shares during the same period.