Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Revenue clocked in at $10.35 billion, up 79.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] surged by $2.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $108.25 during the day while it closed the day at $107.82. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Cheniere and Sinochem Group Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a binding liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Sinochem Group Co., Ltd (“Sinochem Group”).

Under the SPA, Sinochem Group has agreed to purchase an initial volume of approximately 0.9 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) beginning in July 2022, which increases to 1.8 mtpa. The SPA has a term of approximately 17.5 years and Sinochem Group will purchase the LNG volumes on a free-on-board basis. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Cheniere Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNG stock has inclined by 28.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.00% and gained 79.61% year-on date.

The market cap for LNG stock reached $27.65 billion, with 253.50 million shares outstanding and 250.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 2226332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $116.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 88.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LNG stock trade performance evaluation

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.96, while it was recorded at 105.99 for the last single week of trading, and 83.52 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.91.

Return on Total Capital for LNG is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.27. Additionally, LNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] managed to generate an average of -$55,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. posted -1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -475.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,701 million, or 92.00% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,090,091, which is approximately -0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 16,168,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in LNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly -7.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 14,010,347 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 19,630,351 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 186,177,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,818,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,576,325 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,203 shares during the same period.