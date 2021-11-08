Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Is Currently 19.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] price surged by 19.37 percent to reach at $7.83. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Canada Goose Reports Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Raises Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (in Canadian dollars):.

Total revenue $232.9m.

A sum of 5758009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 938.08K shares. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $49.36 and dropped to a low of $44.92 until finishing in the latest session at $48.26.

The one-year GOOS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -46.69. The average equity rating for GOOS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $32.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GOOS shares from 26 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GOOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.08. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 28.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.47, while it was recorded at 41.15 for the last single week of trading, and 40.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.99 and a Gross Margin at +52.16. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.75. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $14,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

GOOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.57%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,647 million, or 96.82% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,869,267, which is approximately -5.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.75% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,457,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.12 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $204.59 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 11,380,790 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,152,496 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 35,312,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,845,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,002,951 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,152,447 shares during the same period.