BioNTech SE [BNTX] Revenue clocked in at $9.07 billion, up 165.75% YTD: What’s Next?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] loss -20.92% on the last trading session, reaching $216.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2021 that BioNTech to Present New Clinical Data from First-in-Class CAR-T Program BNT211 in Late-breaking Session at 36th SITC Annual Meeting.

BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, announced that new clinical data from the first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the Company’s novel CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BNT211, will be presented in an oral presentation. The presentation is scheduled for the late-breaking abstract poster session at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 – 14, 2021.

“Our goal is to leverage our understanding of immunology and tumor biology together with our advanced technologies to provide cancer patients with novel treatments,” said Özlem Türeci, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at BioNTech. “Claudin-6 is a new target that we believe is well-suited for CAR-T therapy and presents a differentiated avenue for the treatment of solid tumors. We appreciate the opportunity to present initial data from our first-in-human study of the CAR-T product candidate to leading immuno-oncology experts in this prestigious late-breaking forum, which further underline the potential of our technology.”.

BioNTech SE represents 244.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.53 billion with the latest information. BNTX stock price has been found in the range of $207.51 to $246.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 11641867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $322.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $451, while Bryan Garnier analysts kept a Buy rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 20.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

Trading performance analysis for BNTX stock

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.28. With this latest performance, BNTX shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.97 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.08, while it was recorded at 269.96 for the last single week of trading, and 220.75 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioNTech SE [BNTX]

There are presently around $7,808 million, or 16.60% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,345,313, which is approximately -1.313% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $988.04 million in BNTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $737.95 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 686.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 11,998,109 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 5,509,007 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 18,535,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,042,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,381,368 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,669 shares during the same period.