Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Is Currently 13.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] gained 13.80% or 40.56 points to close at $334.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3458270 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Bill.com Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Q1 Core Revenue Increased 164% Year-Over-Year.

Q1 Organic Core Revenue Increased 78% Year-Over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $338.50, the shares rose to $343.50 and dropped to $315.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILL points out that the company has recorded 135.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -275.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 3458270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $302.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BILL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 180 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 15.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 142.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.48.

Trading performance analysis for BILL stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.05, while it was recorded at 303.36 for the last single week of trading, and 197.33 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.34 and a Gross Margin at +72.02. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.43.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.54. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$71,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $28,117 million, or 86.80% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,025,070, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,036,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in BILL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.95 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -3.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 13,440,112 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 8,811,852 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 61,813,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,065,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,598 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,988,244 shares during the same period.